Arraez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Arraez had been a little quiet at the plate recently, going just 2-for-19 over his previous five games. The pair of steals were his first thefts since July 21 versus the Marlins. Arraez is at a .291/.327/.399 slash line with six home runs, seven steals, 46 RBI, 52 runs scored, 26 doubles and four triples through 118 contests. He remains on pace to exceed 30 two-baggers for the fourth year in a row.