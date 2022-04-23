site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luke Voit: Bothered by sore biceps
Voit is dealing with a biceps injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The extent of Voit's injury is not yet known, but his injury will prevent him from starting Saturday, and he is undergoing tests to determine exactly what type of issue he is dealing with.
