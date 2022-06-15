Voit went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in a 12-5 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

With his team down by five in the sixth, Voit hit a two-run shot to put his team on the board. He would also cash in the go ahead-run on a bases-clearing three-RBI double his very next at-bat. Voit is now slashing .226/.306/.396 on the season. Despite carrying a 33.9% strikeout rate, Voit is a mainstay in the heart of the Padres lineup and should continue to see plenty of RBI opportunities from the cleanup spot.