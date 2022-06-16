Voit went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 19-5 win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Voit walked in the first inning, doubled in the fifth and seventh and cracked a solo home run in the ninth off Chicago first baseman Frank Schwindel. The 31-year-old has been hot over his last four games, going 7-for-19 with three home runs and three doubles, though the walk was his first since June 1. Voit is now slashing .237/.318/.432 with eight home runs, 24 runs and 28 RBI.