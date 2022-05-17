Voit will sit Tuesday against the Phillies.
Voit has gone 5-for-21 with a pair of homers and nine strikeouts in the five games since his return from a biceps injury, though his last two appearances have featured five of those strikeouts and none of those hits. He'll get a rest Tuesday as Robinson Cano serves as the designated hitter.
