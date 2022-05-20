site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luke Voit: Gets breather Friday
May 20, 2022
Voit isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Voit went 1-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts over the last two games, but he'll get a breather in Friday's series opener against the Giants. Robinson Cano will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
