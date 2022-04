Voit is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

With Eric Hosmer picking up a start at first base and Jake Cronenworth getting a day out of the field and serving as the team's designated hitter, the Padres won't have room in the starting nine for Voit in the series finale. He'll be sitting out for the first time all season, after going 6-for-34 (.176 average) with one extra-base hit (a double), five runs, four RBI, a stolen base and an 8:14 BB:K through San Diego's first 10 games.