Voit went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to the Mets.
The Padres trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before Voit made things interesting with a three-run shot to center field. The Mets bounced back with four runs of their own in the following frame to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Voit continued a recent resurgence that has seen him slash .333/.355/.567 over his past seven games. Strikeouts remain a problem for the slugger, however, as he has fanned 11 times while taking only one walk over that span.