Voit (biceps) has gone 0-for-6 with two walks, two strikeouts and a run in two rehab games with Triple-A El Paso.

Voit has worked a walk in both of his minor-league games thus far, which is far from surprising given his 19.2 percent walk rate this season before he hit the injured list. The slugger appears close to returning to the big club and could be back during San Diego's weekend series against the Marlins.