Voit went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and three runs in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

The first baseman took Keegan Thompson deep in the second inning and then launched another homer off Mychal Givens in the seventh frame. Voit finally notched his first homers of the season Wednesday. The 31-year-old has struggled to a .184 batting average over 49 at-bats to open the season. Voit will look to springboard this effort into a hot stretch in the coming weeks.