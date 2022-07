Voit went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

This was Voit's fourth multi-hit effort in July. His two-run homer in the first inning was all the support Blake Snell would need, though Voit also knocked an RBI double in the fifth. The 31-year-old slugger is up to 13 long balls, 47 RBI, 38 runs scored, 18 doubles and a stolen base through 79 contests.