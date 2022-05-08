Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL on April 24 has subsided at this point, he's looking to regain his timing at the plate on the heels of a rough rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso. During his five-game run with El Paso, Voit went hitless with 12 strikeouts across 18 at-bats. The Padres don't believe Voit will need extensive time to find his swing, though he's not expected to be activated during the team's three-game home series with the Cubs that runs from Monday through Wednesday.