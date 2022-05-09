Voit (biceps) will return to Triple-A El Paso to get more rehab at-bats Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Voit has struggled significantly through five rehab games as he works his way back from a biceps issue, going 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts. He got live at-bats at the team's practice facility in San Diego on Monday, and the verdict was evidently that he needs more time before returning from the injured list.