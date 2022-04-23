site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-luke-voit-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 23, 2022
at
4:38 pm ET
•
1 min read
Voit will sit Saturday against the Dodgers.
Voit has now been on the bench in two of the last three games. His absence Saturday against lefty Tyler Anderson marks the first time he's sat against a southpaw this season. Eric Hosmer starts at first base, while Jorge Alfaro will be the designated hitter.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read