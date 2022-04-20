site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Voit isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds.
Voit started the last two games and went 0-for-5 with an RBI, two walks and two strikeouts. Manny Machado will serve as the designated hitter while Ha-Seong Kim enters the lineup at third base.
