Voit went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Voit scored the Padres' first run of the contest and pushed his hitting streak to four games with a second-inning single, but it was his theft of second base that made the most noise. Prior to Tuesday, the slugger had logged 1,292 career plate appearances without even attempting to steal. It's safe to say that Voit's fantasy managers shouldn't expect speed to suddenly become part of his skill set.