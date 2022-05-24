site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luke Voit: On bench Tuesday
Voit is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Brewers.
Voit has a .829 OPS across his past 10 games and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Robinson Cano will bat sixth as the designated hitter against Milwaukee.
