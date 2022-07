Voit went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

He helped break a 3-3 tie in the top of the 10th, when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Jurickson Profar. Voit, who is getting on base at a .409 clip through the Padres' first five games out of the All-Star break, will start at first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's series finale.