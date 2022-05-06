Voit (biceps) is expected to need a one-week rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Voit reportedly feels fully healthy, but he is remaining on his rehab stint to fully find his swing prior to returning to San Diego. He has made two appearances with El Paso, collecting no hits through six at-bats while striking out twice. Given the new timeline, Voit will likely be back with the big-league club at some point during their series with the Cubs that begins Monday.