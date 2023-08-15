Wacha (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his return to the Padres' rotation Tuesday against the Orioles.

Wacha is officially back in the mix for San Diego following a six-week absence to heal a bout of shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old right-hander had registered a strong 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 73:25 K:BB in 85.2 innings (15 starts) prior to the injury. He got up to 67 pitches in his final rehab outing last week at the Padres' complex in Arizona.