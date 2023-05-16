Wacha (4-1) earned the win Monday, allowing two baserunners over seven shutout innings against Kansas City. He struck out 11.

A Michael Massey single ended Wacha's no-hit bid in the seventh inning. Wacha's pitch count had risen to a season-high 103, so he was pulled immediately after the first Kansas City hit. The righty was truly dominant as the 11 strikeouts were a career high. At the end of April, Wacha had a 6.75 ERA. Over the last three starts, Wacha has allowed just one run in 19 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.06.