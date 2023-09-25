Wacha (13-4) yielded two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and picking up a win over St. Louis.

Wacha rolled through six shutout frames before the Cardinals finally broke through with two runs in the seventh inning. The Padres had already provided 12 runs of support before then. Wacha earned his second straight win and lowered his season ERA to 3.39 across 127.1 frames. However, he owns a 5.54 ERA in five September outings. Wacha is projected to close out his 2023 season with a road start against the White Sox.