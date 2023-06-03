Wacha (5-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

For the first time since April 20, Wacha didn't complete five innings, as he struggled with command, walking a season-high five batters. The eight strikeouts provided some relief, but he ended up taking his second loss of the season. Wacha has been all over the place this season, posting a 0.84 ERA in May following his 6.75 ERA in April. He should settle in near his career ERA of 4.00.