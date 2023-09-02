Wacha (11-2) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Wacha was able to secure his first quality start in four outings since returning from a shoulder injury. He gave up an early solo home to Wilmer Flores and a sacrifice fly to Brandon Crawford in the fourth inning. Prior to his last start, Wacha hadn't given up more than four runs in 12 straight outings, and it's encouraging he's getting back to that level of performance after a minor hiccup. He's at a 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 96:35 K:BB through 107.1 innings over 19 starts this season. Wacha is projected for a home start versus the Phillies next week.