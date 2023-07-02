Wacha (8-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Reds while striking out four.

Wacha (shoulder) returned Saturday after being forced to skip his last start and managed to pitch his way out of trouble for most of the afternoon, despite allowing the leadoff man to reach base in four of his five innings of work. The right-hander has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 consecutive starts dating back to April 26 against the Cubs while winning six of his last seven decisions (spanning nine starts). He'll look to keep that momentum going next weekend when the Padres take on the Mets in San Diego.