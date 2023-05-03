Wacha allowed two hits and two walks in six scoreless innings while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Reds.

This was Wacha's second quality start in six outings this season. He threw 60 of 100 pitches for strikes and kept the Reds off the board, but Nick Martinez let a one-run lead slip away in the eighth inning. This was Wacha's third straight no-decision after he opened the year 2-1. He's struggled to a 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB over 31.1 innings in his first year with the Padres. The right-hander is lined up for road starts versus the Twins and Dodgers next week if San Diego keeps its rotation on turn.