Padres manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Wacha (shoulder) will rejoin the Padres rotation against Baltimore on Tuesday, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Wacha made his second minor-league rehab outing Thursday, throwing 67 pitches over five innings at the Padres' complex in Arizona. He appears to have come away from the appearance without any issues, as San Diego has penciled him in to return to the rotation Tuesday against the Orioles. Wacha could be on a mild pitch count for that contest given that he hasn't tossed in a big-league game since July 1.