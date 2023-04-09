Wacha (2-0) struck out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the victory Saturday in Atlanta. He allowed two hits and one walk.

The right-hander threw 61 of his 95 pitches for strikes and generated 16 whiffs, with just one runner moving beyond first base. Wacha struck out only two batters during his season debut, but he show off his swing-and-miss stuff Saturday. Through two starts with the Padres, Wacha has 3.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 12 innings.