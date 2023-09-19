Wacha (12-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Monday.

Wacha departed with a comfortable 11-3 lead in the contest, though the Padres' bullpen allowed six runs to score. Wacha has given up at least three runs in four of his last five outings, and he's completing six innings in just one of them. It's a noticeable drop in quality from what he was doing in May and June prior to a shoulder injury. Wacha is at a 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 111:41 K:BB through 120.1 innings through 22 starts this season. The veteran righty is lined up for a home start against one of his former teams, the Cardinals, over the weekend.