Wacha did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over 7 innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Wacha continued his domination in May, finishing the month with a 3-0 record to go along with a 0.84 ERA and 7.3 K/9 through five starts (32.0 innings), all of which were quality starts. However, his streak of starts without allowing a home run came to an end at four, as Wacha gave up a solo homer to DJ Lemahieu in the seventh. Though Wacha is generally known for his run prevention, he has flashed elite upside in the strikeout department, collecting double-digit K's twice this season. He will have another opportunity to put up gaudy punchout numbers in his next projected start, which comes against the Cubs who strike out the fifth most in MLB.