Wacha (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The expectation is that Wacha will throw between 50-60 pitches in his first live action since July 1. Wacha has been ramping up slowly after a brief shutdown period following his placement on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He figures to require at least one more rehab outing beyond Saturday before slotting back into the Padres' rotation.