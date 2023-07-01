Wacha (shoulder) is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Wacha will return to the mound for his first outing since June 19, but he was able to avoid landing on the injured list after his sore right shoulder responded well to a bullpen session Thursday. Before picking up the shoulder issue, Wacha had been in the midst of one of the best runs of his career. Over his last nine starts, Wacha has covered at least six innings on eight occasions while pitching to a 1.14 ERA and 0.81 WHIP during that stretch.