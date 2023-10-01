Wacha (14-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The 32-year-old scattered three singles and needed just 87 pitches to complete seven scoreless innings en route to his 14th victory of the campaign. Outside of a recent seven-run start against the Dodgers, Wacha compiled a 6-1 record with a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 44.2 innings after returning from a shoulder injury Aug. 15. Building upon a resurgent 2022 season for the Red Sox, the right-hander's first year in San Diego concludes with a 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 124:43 K:BB across 134.1 innings with his highest win total since Wacha went 17-7 in 2015.