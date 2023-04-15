Wacha (2-1) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Wacha struggled right out of the gate, coughing up four runs on five hits in the first inning. Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez each drilled a solo homer against him. Wacha saw his ERA jump to 6.06 alongside a 15:5 K:B through 16.1 frames. Aside from a strong start against Atlanta -- six shutout innings with 10 punchouts -- he's allowed 11 runs in two outings.