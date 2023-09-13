Wacha (11-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Wacha matched his season low in innings while also equaling his season high in runs allowed. He also gave up multiple home runs for just the third time in 21 starts. The poor outing accounted for his second loss in a row, and he's allowed 10 runs over eight innings in that shaky span. For the year, he's at a 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 105:41 K:BB over 115.1 innings. Considering he's gone five years without tossing more than 130 innings, he may be wearing down as the campaign winds to a close. Wacha is projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week.