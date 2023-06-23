Wacha will bave his turn in the rotation skipped Saturday against the Nationals due to shoulder fatigue, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Wacha is expected to miss just one start before returning to the Padres' rotation in his usual spot, which lines up to be June 30 against the Reds. Matt Waldron will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday to make a spot start against the Nationals.