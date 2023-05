Wacha (5-1) allowed five hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over Boston.

Every hit allowed by Wacha was a single and he didn't find himself in much trouble Sunday. After posting an ugly 6.75 ERA in April, the veteran righty has been terrific in May. He's given up just one run through 25 innings this month, lowering his season ERA to 3.58 across 50.1 frames. Wacha's next start is currently lined up to be in New York against the Yankees.