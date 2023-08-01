Wacha (shoulder) faced live hitters Monday, tossing two simulated innings to minor-leaguers in San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This was the first time Wacha has faced live hitters since he went on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue July 4. Padres manager Bob Melvin said the right-handed hurler "felt good" after the session and indicated that Wacha's next steps will be discussed after seeing how he feels Tuesday. Acee reports that San Diego hopes to slot Wacha back into the rotation during a stretch of 13 straight games without an off day that begins Aug. 11.