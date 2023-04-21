Wacha did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk over four innings in a 7-5 victory over Arizona. He struck out three.
Wacha has now allowed 12 runs in his last 8.1 innings pitched. Outside of tossing six scoreless innings on 4/8, the right-hander has not been effective so far this season. The Iowa native has plenty of time to turn it around, but he's not a viable fantasy option at this current moment.
