Wacha allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday.

Wacha was responsible for the first two runs of the Brewers' seven-run rally in the sixth inning, but Steven Wilson ended up on the hook for the loss. Wacha matched his season high with five walks, and this was the first time since April 20 that he's allowed more than three runs. The veteran right-hander is now at a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 90:33 K:BB through 101.1 innings across 18 starts this season. Given how well he's pitching for the majority of the season, there's little reason to be concerned heading into his next projected start at home versus the Giants.