Martinez gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings of relief Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

The 31-year-old right-hander has been mostly effective for the Padres in a swing-man role this season, and that usage led to a rare three-inning save Wednesday in which he tossed 53 pitches (40 strikes). Martinez will carry a 3.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB through 64 innings into his next appearance, and with San Diego's rotation healthy at the moment, that appearance will likely come out of the bullpen.