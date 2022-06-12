Martinez did not factor in the decision against Colorado in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday, but he struck out nine over 5.2 innings while allowing just one run on five hits and three walks.

Martinez was originally scheduled to start Sunday's contest, but he was moved up a day due to Mike Clevinger landing on the COVID-19 injured list. The late change didn't seem to bother Martinez at all, as he fell one out shy of a quality start and struck out a season-high nine batters. The right-hander didn't allow a run until the sixth inning, when Brendan Rodgers doubled home Charlie Blackmon to register the Rockies' only run of the game. Martinez hasn't earned any wins over his past five starts despite posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 24.2 innings over that span.