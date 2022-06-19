Martinez didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 5-4 loss to Colorado, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings.

Martinez struggled with baserunners all game, putting multiple Rockies on in four of his five frames, but was able to escape with a no-decision as opposing starter German Marquez was equally mediocre. The one strikeout on five swinging strikes was a big disappointment as the 31-year-old had averaged nearly six strikeouts per start over his last six turns. It's unclear if Martinez will get another start soon as San Diego's vaunted rotation is finally fully healthy.