Martinez allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Martinez entered with a three-run cushion and gave up a two-run blast to Joc Pederson before closing out the contest. Those were the first runs Martinez has allowed in August -- he entered Tuesday on a 15-inning scoreless streak. The strong pitching has earned him the primary closer gig since Josh Hader was demoted from the role earlier this month. Martinez has played a versatile role this year, pitching to a 3.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 82:35 K:BB with eight saves, three holds and a 3-3 record across 93.1 innings through 34 appearances (10 starts). The right-hander can be expected to function as a traditional closer for now, though he also has the ability to cover multiple high-leverage innings as necessary.