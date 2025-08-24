Pivetta allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Pivetta allowed multiple runs for just the third time in his last 11 starts, earning his ninth quality start in that span. He also gave up a home run for the fourth time in five starts, though the long ball has not been a significant issue for him this year. Pivetta is now at a 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 161:41 K:BB through 153.1 innings over 26 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Twins.