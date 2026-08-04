Padres' Nick Pivetta: Optimism despite rehab departure

Pivetta (forearm) exited Tuesday's rehab start with Single-A Lake Elsinore due to elbow tightness, but he threw in the bullpen after leaving the outing and felt fine, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pivetta abruptly left the mound in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth inning. Despite leaving the mound, Pivetta went to the bullpen and threw 30 more pitches without issue, according to Nightengale. It sounds like the right-hander has avoided a significant setback in his return from a forearm strain, but the Padres could take another look at Pivetta's arm before he makes his next rehab start.