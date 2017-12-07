Lopez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, according to his personal Twitter account.

Lopez will join his fifth organization in four years after he was outrighted from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster following the 2017 campaign. He offers some intriguing pop as a catcher, as he swatted 16 homers across 73 games between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo while adding another four in 24 games with the big club. He'll have to improve his defense if he wants to make an impact behind the dish at the majors, however, as he caught just one of 17 attempted base stealers with Toronto last season. Lopez should get a chance to compete for a reserve spot on the Opening Day roster.