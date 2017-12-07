Padres' Raffy Lopez: Inks deal with Padres
Lopez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday, according to his personal Twitter account.
Lopez will join his fifth organization in four years after he was outrighted from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster following the 2017 campaign. He offers some intriguing pop as a catcher, as he swatted 16 homers across 73 games between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo while adding another four in 24 games with the big club. He'll have to improve his defense if he wants to make an impact behind the dish at the majors, however, as he caught just one of 17 attempted base stealers with Toronto last season. Lopez should get a chance to compete for a reserve spot on the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Failing to stop base stealers•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Plates two in losing effort Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Draws third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Takes over for Russell Martin•
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...