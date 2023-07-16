Suarez (elbow) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while failing to strike out a batter in his lone inning of work.

Suarez, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from an elbow injury, was making his fifth rehab appearance overall but his first at El Paso after prior stints in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and with Single-A Lake Elsinore. According to 97.3 The Fan San Diego, Padres manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that Suarez checked out "OK" following the rehab outing at El Paso, but the skipper noted that the reliever will "probably" require one more appearance in the minors before being activated from the 60-day injured list. Once he's reinstated, Suarez will likely settle in as a key setup man in front of closer Josh Hader.