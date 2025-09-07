Suarez allowed one run on two hits over one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

Suarez picked up his first save since Aug. 26 despite giving up a solo home run to Mickey Moniak in the ninth inning. The lack of saves has been because of the Padres' 2-7 skid over the last nine games, with the only other win in that span being a blowout. This outing ended Suarez's 6.2-inning scoreless streak, but it was just the fourth homer he's allowed over 60 innings this season. The closer has matched his career high of 36 saves while maintaining a 3.00 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB.