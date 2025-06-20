Suarez was issued a three-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Friday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Suarez was ejected from Thursday's game against the Dodgers after hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch, and the 34-year-old closer will now receive a three-game ban on top of it. Suarez is appealing the suspension, so he will remain on the Padres' active roster until a verdict is reached.