Padres' Robert Suarez: Appealing three-game suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez was issued a three-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Friday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Suarez was ejected from Thursday's game against the Dodgers after hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch, and the 34-year-old closer will now receive a three-game ban on top of it. Suarez is appealing the suspension, so he will remain on the Padres' active roster until a verdict is reached.
